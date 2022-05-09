Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.71 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.58. 414,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,152. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

