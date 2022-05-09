Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 280,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

