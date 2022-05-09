Globeflex Capital L P Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 195.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 4,083,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

