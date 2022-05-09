Globeflex Capital L P Increases Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.17% of Varex Imaging worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Varex Imaging by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

VREX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 411,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,137. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $827.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.41. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

