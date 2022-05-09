Globeflex Capital L P Invests $1.12 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Essent Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Essent Group by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Essent Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. 1,131,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,434. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

