Globeflex Capital L P Raises Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 1.40% of USA Truck worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter worth about $103,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $16.97. 122,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.