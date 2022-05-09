Globeflex Capital L P Sells 127 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $13.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,367. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $456.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.00.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

