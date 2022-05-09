GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.37. 109,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62. The firm has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.58 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

