GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.72. 17,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $223.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.