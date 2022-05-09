GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 244 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $15.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $613.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,157. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $610.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $706.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

