GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. 93,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

