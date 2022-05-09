GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,569,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 814.8% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 78,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,862,629. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.55 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

