GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after buying an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 338,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,107. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

