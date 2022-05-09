GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.41 on Monday, hitting $300.84. 4,048,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,348,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $305.11 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

