GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 126,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

