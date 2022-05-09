GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 126,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.