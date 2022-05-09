GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.27

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 171571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$678.91 million and a PE ratio of 223.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.06.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

