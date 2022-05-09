Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 21522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

