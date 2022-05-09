Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 9442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

