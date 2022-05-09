Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,308 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,582 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $84.26. 10,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

