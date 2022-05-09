Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,077 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at $110,939,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime stock traded down $17.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.20. 5,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.