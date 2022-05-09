Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $14.56 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,848,000 after buying an additional 284,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 268,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

