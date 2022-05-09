Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $16.66 Million Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.71% of MEDNAX worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

