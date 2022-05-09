Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $16,014,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Dorman Products by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 286,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.25. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

