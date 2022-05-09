Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,490. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

