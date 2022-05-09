Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 559,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY traded down 0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 3.09. The company had a trading volume of 120,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,250. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 3.18 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.37.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

