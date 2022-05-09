Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.