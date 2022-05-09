Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,976 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $14.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.38. 99,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,568. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day moving average of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

