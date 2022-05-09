Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $24.07 on Monday, hitting $2,290.86. 51,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,750.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.