Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0020 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $718,823.80 and approximately $928.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.