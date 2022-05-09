Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.24

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 56022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 354,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

