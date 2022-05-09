Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Pfizer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 265,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 427,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 130,286 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 120,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

