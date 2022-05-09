Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $394.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $380.39 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.82.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.