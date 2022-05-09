Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.47 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.81.

