Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

MANU opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

