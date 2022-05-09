Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

FTNT opened at $266.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average is $320.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

