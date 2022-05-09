Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $109.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

