Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.