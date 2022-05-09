Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,891 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 355,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

