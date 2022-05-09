Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,541 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.