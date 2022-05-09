GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 36161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$140.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

