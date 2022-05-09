Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 58,737 shares.The stock last traded at $138.66 and had previously closed at $144.18.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

