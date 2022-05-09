H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

