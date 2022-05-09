H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.29

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 312334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

