HaloDAO Trading 31.5% Lower This Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $84,060.52 and approximately $56,738.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.