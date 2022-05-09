Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.050-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.05-2.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after buying an additional 323,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 79,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

