Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.08

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 114426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

