Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 798,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.