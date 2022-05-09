Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €138.80 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €160.08. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

