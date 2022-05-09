Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,725 by Analysts at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,765 ($22.05) to GBX 1,725 ($21.55) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.62) to GBX 1,160 ($14.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.05) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.35).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 845.20 ($10.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.47. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 840.91 ($10.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,778 ($22.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($31,046.82).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.