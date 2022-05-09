Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 93,223 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,201,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,334 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

